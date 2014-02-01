Manchester United want Alvaro Morata and Raphael Varane as part of an eventual deal to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is far from convinced, however, and wants even more: namely, striker Alvaro Morata - also wanted by Chelsea - and centre-back Raphael Varane, whose career he helped launch when he was at the Bernabeu.

De Gea is one of two goalkeepers liked by the Merengues, the other being Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea.

A source at the Bernabeu was even quoted as saying that “De Gea is the top priority. We expect him to come this summer”.

write that Real have already made an offer for De Gea, offering €70 million for the Spanish star.Wapping tabloid had written a few days ago that a £60m offer had been tabled, almost doubling what Juventus paid for Parma back in 2001 for a certain Gigi Buffon, who moved to Turin for £32m.