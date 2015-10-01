Man Utd warned as former Juve star tell Bayern Munich to sign Dybala
19 January at 17:35Former Juventus defender Jurgen Kohler has advised Bayern Munich to sign Old Lady star Paulo Dybala, sending a warning to Manchester United.
The 24-year-old Dybala, despite having fallen out with the club around December, has done well to re-establish himself at the Old Lady. He has, this season, scored 14 times this season and has assisted three times as well in 19 appearances in the Serie A.
Kohler, who played for Juventus from 1991 to 1995, was recently interviewed by German newspaper Abendzeitung. He advises Bayern to sign Dybala. He said: "If Bayern have compete on the international level, it has to spend a lot of money."
"If the club has to play at a high-level, it must pay attention to signing players like Paulo Dybala. He's a player I know well and he is someone who will cost a lot very soon," said the former Germany defender.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments