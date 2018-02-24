Man Utd warned as Real Madrid set sights on 100 million Serie A star
24 February at 10:40La Liga giants Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Manchester United midfield target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Marca understand.
Milinkovic-Savic, 22, has become one of the Serie A's best players over the last two seasons and that has helped him capture the attention of a host of big clubs across Europe. This season, the Serbian has appeared 23 times in the Serie A, scoring seven times and assisting twice too.
And Marca say that Man Utd have been a dealt a blow in their attempt to sign brother Sergey, as Real Madrid have joined the race to sign the brother of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who has formerly played for United.
Real Madrid believe that the midfielder is exactly the kind of player that they want, who is young, scores goals and has loads of potential. Not just United, but Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus too are in the race to sign the Spain born star.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments