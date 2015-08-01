Man Utd warned over price-tag of Juventus star Paulo Dybala
26 September at 12:25Manchester United are reported to be interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala but according to Eurosport the Red Devils’ € 175 million proposed offer may not be enough to persuade Juventus to sell the Argentinean star.
The Serie A giants have just approved their balance sheet registering revenues for more than € 30 million.
In other words, Juventus need no cash and will only accept to sell their stars if they hand in a transfer request.
Dybala has just extended his contract with Juventus until 2022. La Joya is on a € 7 million-a-year deal in Turin and there is no release clause included in his deal.
The Old Lady will definitely not sell the player in January and it will be hard to convince her to sell her star at the end of the season.
At the moment Dybala is priceless for Juventus and the Serie A giants have no intention to sell him, regardless the offer they receive.
Go to comments