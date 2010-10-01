Man Utd: Wayne Rooney offered €1m-a-week to join Chinese club
22 January at 12:29Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s best scorer in the history of the Red Devils scoring a late equalizer against Stoke City yesterday. The Englishman has now 250 goals with the Old Trafford hierarchy which he for € 37 million in summer 2004.
After 15 years at the club, however, The Sun claims that Manchester United would not stand in Rooney’s way should he receive an offer to leave the Red Devils in the summer. The British tabloid fail to name any Chinese club interested in signing the 31-year-old striker although they quote a Chinese source that says that Manchester United would be open to sell their striker in the summer and that the Red Devils’ position has encouraged potential Chinese bidders to consider a summer move for Rooney.
The Sun reports that Wayne Rooney will be offered € 1 million-a-week, roughly € 60 million a year to join the Far East once the current season ends. That would make Rooney the best paid footballer in the world even more than Carlos Tevez who is on a € 36-million-a-year deal at Shanghai Shenhua.
Share on