Memphishas agreed to terms on a long-term deal with Ligue1 side Lyon, reliable French paper L’Equipe reports. The unhappy Dutch winger is on his way out of Manchester United but the Red Devils are not open to sell him on a temporary deal as they are onlyace who joined the Old Trafford hierarchy in 2015 for € 34 million.The economic agreement that Depay has found with Lyon is an important step towards his departure from the Old Trafford, but it’s not the decisive one.L’Equipe also reports that the Ligue1 giants have yet to find agreement with Manchester United and that the Red Devils have already rejected two offers coming from France​According to reports in France,, but, on the other hand, it will also be difficult for Manchester United to find European suitors. Depay has been underperforming since his arrival at Manchester United and the Red Devils must deal with it.