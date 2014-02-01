Man Utd winger agrees Lyon deal
18 January at 17:43Memphis Depay has agreed to terms on a long-term deal with Ligue1 side Lyon, reliable French paper L’Equipe reports. The unhappy Dutch winger is on his way out of Manchester United but the Red Devils are not open to sell him on a temporary deal as they are only looking for a permanent departure of the former PSV ace who joined the Old Trafford hierarchy in 2015 for € 34 million.
The economic agreement that Depay has found with Lyon is an important step towards his departure from the Old Trafford, but it’s not the decisive one.
L’Equipe also reports that the Ligue1 giants have yet to find agreement with Manchester United and that the Red Devils have already rejected two offers coming from France. The first offer of Lyon was € 12 million, the second one was in the region of € 12 million, whilst their current proposal is around € 17 million.
According to reports in France, it will nothing easy to persuade Manchester United to sell Depay for less than what they did pay for Depay 18 months ago, but, on the other hand, it will also be difficult for Manchester United to find European suitors willing to pay more than € 30 million for a player who has barely played more than 100 minutes in all competitions this season. Depay has been underperforming since his arrival at Manchester United and the Red Devils must deal with it.
