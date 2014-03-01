Football is big business these days and getting the right man at the helm does not come cheaply. Italian sports journal La Gazzetta dello Sport has published the salaries of the top ten managers in Europe and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is in pole-position earning €18M-a-year.



If Pep goes out for drinks in the city with his rival from Old Trafford Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese tactician will be able to hold his own at the bar earning a cool €16M-a-year. The podium positions are completed by Bayern Munich’s Carlo Ancelotti and Zenit’s Andre Villas-Boas who both earn €12M-a-season.