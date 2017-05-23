Manchester Arena bombing: Pep Guardiola’s family attended Ariana Grande concert
23 May at 16:35Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘in shock’ after that a kamikaze blew himself up at the Manchester Arena after Arian Grande’s concert yesterday might. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard’s family attended the event but luckily his wife Cristina Serra and the couple’s daughters Valentina and Maria are in perfect condition and managed to escape the Arena amid dramatic scenes.
The Spanish newspaper reports Guardiola’s family are ‘in shock’ just like any other person attending the event which ended up with an tragic bombing attack that claimed the lives of 22 so far, according to British authorities. Fifty-nine people were left wounded by the attack.
It is still unclear whether Guardiola’s family had already left the spot when the kamikaze blew himself up and Manchester City have declined to release any comment regarding the current conditions of Pep Guardiola’s family who are said to be in shock but unhurt.
Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester— PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 23, 2017
