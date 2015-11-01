" Nico is a similar defender to Pepe, who will be leaving at the end of this season. Nico is very happy at Manchester City but it is hard to turn down Real Madrid, who are the best team in the world. Everybody would love to play for them at one point in their career".

Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi is a very good center-back and according to ESPN , his agent said that it would be hard for his client to reject a club like Real Madrid even if he was happy at Manchester City.Here is what his agent Martin Sendoa had to say on Otamendi's future:Sendoa also said that Barcelona have had a lot of interest in Otamendi too during his Valencia days. Otamendi has been at City for a few seasons now as his performances have been inconsistant.Manchester City are currently 2nd in the English Premier league standings (8 points off first placed Chelsea) as their next game will be against Monaco tomorrow in the UEFA Champions league.