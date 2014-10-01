French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe could become the world’s most expensive player this summer with both Manchester City and Real Madrid reportedly ready to smash the world record transfer fee to secure his services.





Sunsport today has an exclusive which claims that the two clubs are locked in a battle for the 18-year-old who will lead the line for Monaco in tonight’s Champions League semi-final first-leg against Juventus. The report also states that City and Real are the only two clubs who have registered an interest in the player who has taken the football world by storm this season with some outstanding displays.

Mbappe recently declared that his dream was to play for Real Madrid although he was unsure whether he was ready to join a club of their stature at this stage of his career. Despite these comments, it seems as though patron Florentino Perez has made the youngster his primary target this summer.



Manchester City are believed to be reluctant to spend around £110M to bring him to The Etihad but sources claim that if this is the only way they can stop him heading to Spain, then they will ultimately meet Monaco’s asking price.