Manchester City has broken the transfer record for a 13-year-old to sign highly-rated defenderfrom Southend United and according to The Times , the initial £175,000 fee could eventually increase to £250,000.

The journal reports that the Citizens have beaten off competition from both Liverpool and Chelsea and that they wanted to sign the player so badly, that they were prepared to ignore the current FA rules that states that a player at that age has a maximum fee of £34,000 set out in the guidelines published by the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).



Burns has been at his current club since he was nine and his family will also move to the north-west as he continues his development at one of English football’s biggest clubs. Of course, this is not the first time that City have splashed out on a highly promising youngster; in 2014 they paid Watford £500,000 for a then 14-year-old Jadon Sancho