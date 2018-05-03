Manchester City celebrate title win in Italy
03 May at 18:30Newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City are celebrating their title win in Italy, Sky Italia understands.
Pep Guardiola's men are currently at 93 points, as many as 16 clear of Manchester United, whose lost to West Bromwich Albion earlier this month confirmed that City will win the title this season. If City do pick up seven points from their remaining three games, they will become the first team ever in history to reach the 100 point mark in the Premier League- an achievement that will deserve a lot of plaudits.
Sky Italia report that the club's management and executives were in Modena in Italy to celebrate their title win.
Alberto Grassi, a member of the board of Directors at the club, resides in Modena and club boss Pep Guardiola, CEO Ferran Soriano, club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak and director Txiki Begiristain were all there in the city to celebrate the title in a rather low-key fashion.
It is said that immediately after winning the title, Guardiola gave a speech of gratitude to the club's staff and management, thanking them for their service and lauding them for being the best that he can have.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
