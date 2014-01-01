Man City centerback set to join PSV in January
15 December at 18:00Talented American defender Erik Palmer-Brown is set for his long-anticipated move to Manchester City next month. At just 20-years-old, the Sporting Kansas City is unlikely to to see any playing time this spring with the Premier League’s top club.
With such a young and raw talent in need of playing time, Manchester City has reportedly turned towards Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven to help facilitate his growth. According to Kristian Dyer of Metro, Palmer-Brown is expected to immediately challenge for playing time amidst PSV’s crowded schedule.
The prodigy signed with the English club this past fall, and has been touted as one of the best defensive talents to emerge from the United States. Should he accept a loan to PSV, he’ll be one of two American centerbacks on loan in Holland from their English clubs. Matt Miazga is currently keying Vitesse’s defensive line while on loan from Chelsea.
NAC Breda has also been a rumored landing spot, but it appears PSV is now the front-runner.
Go to comments