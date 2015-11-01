Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old, who has been valued at around £50 million, has been compared to the great Thierry Henry and reportedly tops Pep Guardiola’s summer wanted list.

According to Sunsport , Manchester City will try to beat off competition from both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund for French teenage striking sensation. The 18-year-old, who has been valued at around £50 million, has been compared to the great Thierry Henry and reportedly tops Pep Guardiola’s summer wanted list.

The Monaco youngster however, is not the only player from the club from the principality to catch the attention of the Catalan tactician; full-back Fabinho, attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar and left sided defender Benjamin Mendy are all thought to have caught the eye in last week’s Champions League meeting at The Etihad.



The combined totals of the three players is believed to be somewhere in the region of £90 million so around £140 million could see all four of them re-uniting in the Premier League next season. Guardiola has made no secret of the fact that he wants to freshen up his squad ahead of next term and it could be a busy summer of transfer business between the two clubs.