¡ES OFICIAL! Yangel Herrera se va traspasado al Manchester City de Inglaterra. El volante da el salto a un grande de Europa. ¡Grande! pic.twitter.com/c8oHnbsqMi — Atlético VenezuelaCF (@AtleticoVzla) 31 gennaio 2017

Manchester City have announced the signing of Venezuelan midfielder, 19, a versatile centre midfielder who can also play in centre defence if required.Herrera joins the Etihad Stadium from. The South American club has announced the signing of the promising midfielder minutes before the end of the transfer deadline day.Despite his young age, Herrera has already played 30 appearances with the senior Atletico Venezuela national team scoring three goals and registering three assists. He also have one appearance with Venezuela national team and was the captain of the South American’s U20 national team squad.Manchester City have not confirmed the signing of Herrera, but the player will probably move to either New York City or Melbourne FC on loan until the end of the season.The Citizens failed to complete any big signing in the winter transfer window excepted Brazilian winger Gabriel Jesus whose signing, however, was completed during the summer transfer window.