After lacking playing time not so long ago, Isco is not at the top of his career with Real Madrid. Therefore, multiple teams are interested in his services. Among these teams, are the likes of Juventus and Manchester City. However, according to recent reports from Sport, the latter have pulled out of the race for the Spaniard's signature, as they're not willing to gamble on Isco.

Good news for Juventus, who now face one less competitor in the chase of Isco. The Bianconeri could very well need Isco already this summer, as their star Paolo Dybala could be on his way out. Isco is expected to feature in this summer's World Cup, which ultimately could lower or increase his price, depending on how he performs.