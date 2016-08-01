Manchester City eye €80m striker to replace unhappy Aguero
07 February at 21:40Manchester City will have to deal with Sergio Aguero unhappiness over the next few months. The Argentinean striker was omitted from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI for the last two Premier League games with Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus who brilliantly replaced him scoring three goals and registering one assist in that time.
Aguero is clearly not happy and according to various reports he’s set to leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer transfer window. Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Manchester City have slapped € 90 million price-tag on their unhappy striker who is a transfer target of every big European club out there, from PSG to Real Madrid, from Chelsea and Arsenal to Inter.
Meantime, The Sun claims that the Sky Blues have already identified Aguero’s possible replacement: Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon International is rumoured to be the Citizens’ summer priority target although Borussia Dortmund will demand over € 80 million to sign the former AC Milan promise at the end of the season.
