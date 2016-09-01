According to latest reports in Italy, Manchester City have their eyes firmly fixed on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



Sportitalia (via Calciomercato.com) claims that the Premier League giants sent a scouting team to Holland this week to watch the Serbian international in action against Vitesse in the Europa League at the request of head coach Pep Guardiola.

All the talk points to Biancocelesti patron Claudio Lotito having yet another transfer tussle on his hands next year after this summer’s high-profile wrangle surrounding the eventual departure of Senegalese forward Keita Balde and the continuing interest from Liverpool and Juventus for Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij.



The 22-year-old arrived in the Italian capital in the summer of 2015 and after a slow start to life in Serie A, Milinkovic-Savic has now become a mainstay in Simone Inzaghi’s starting XI and his performances have been alerting clubs from all around Europe.