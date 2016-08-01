According to reports in Don Balon, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is lining up a surprise summer move for Swansea City striker Fernando LLorente. The 32-year-old former Juventus and Sevilla frontman has been impressive this season for the club from south Wales despite their battle against relegation.



Reports in January suggested that Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, the man who brought the player to Turin during his time in charge of the Old Lady, was anxious to link up with his former pupil at Stamford Bridge but new Swans boss Paul Clement blocked the move stating that he was needed in the fight to conserve the club’s place in the Premier League.



Guardiola, who has already stated that there will be a major overhaul of his squad in the summer, will have surprised a few people given that he is reported to want to bring the average age of the team down. The Catalan tactician however, wants cover in all areas and with the future of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero still uncertain, Llorente has been earmarked to play alongside Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus.