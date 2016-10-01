Reports in the UK suggest that Premier League champions elect, Manchester City, are preparing summer assault for Inter’s highly-rated Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar.



The 22-year-old, who has exploded on to the scene after his summer move to San Siro from Sampdoria, is attracting huge attention from across Europe.



City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for Dutchman Vincent Kompany and although he splashed out over €60M to bring French defender Aymeric Laporte to The Etihad Stadium last week, it’s understood that the Catalan tactician will also try to land the Skriniar at the end of the current campaign.



The Slovak has mad 23 Serie A appearances this term bagging three goals in the process after his €25M summer move from Samp and his outstanding performances has seen his market-value double over the past six-months.



Skriniar has made seven appearances for his country at full international level and looks to have an outstanding future ahead of him.