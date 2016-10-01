Manchester City finally retire from race to sign Juventus star Bonucci
04 January at 22:33British tabloid paper The Sun reports that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola came close to signing Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci last summer, but the Italian defender opted not to leave the J Stadium for several reasons, including his son’s illness.
Guardiola is known to be a long-time admirer of the experienced Italian defender who is one of the best in his role when it comes to combining defensive skills and technical abilities. According to the Sun the interest of working in the same club was mutual, but Juventus did not accept any of Manchester City’s offers for Bonucci, nor the Italian defender pushed to leave the J Stadium.
The Catalan tactician is said to have now retired from race to sign Bonucci. The Juventus defensive star has recently signed a contract extension with Juventus and his new deal at the club is set to expire in 2021. Guardiola came close to signing, but that was not enough and Bonucci is probably set to stay at Juventus for the rest of his career.
