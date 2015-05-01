Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone an operation on his broken foot at a clinic in Barcelona and looks to be in good spirits.



After a blistering start to his career in the Premier League, the 19-year-old Brazilian picked up a broken metatarsal in the recent win against Bournemouth which could rule him out for the rest of the season. His current employers posted a photograph via their official twitter page earlier showing the player giving the fans a thumbs-up.



