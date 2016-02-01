Manchester City, Guardiola: 'Badstuber is an option for us'

Manchester City are looking for a defender as they want to strengthen their roster in this January transfer window. Guardiola's City are currently in 4th place in the English premier league standings, seven point off first placed Chelsea.



Here is what Pep Guardiola had to say to the press concerning Manchester City's upcoming January moves: "We want to sign a defender. I know Holger Badstuber well, he is a terrific player. We will have to talk about it with his entourage as well as with Bayern Munich. Let's see what happens in the next 10 days but he is an option for us ".



Badstuber hasn't seen much action because of numerous injuries as a change of scenery might do him well. Bayern Munich are currently first in the Bundesliga standings as Ancelotti will be hoping to win the German league as well as to do far in the Champions league.



Man City are set to take on Everton next Sunday in the EPL.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)