Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has denied having any interest in Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber. Having already hinted that he will bring in defensive reinforcements this month, the Catalan tactician told reporters that the 27-year-old German is not one of his targets.



He continued; “We have Nico [Otamendi], John [Stones] and [Aleksandar] Kolarov, and Kola is a full-back, and of course we have Tosin [Adarabioyo], and Tosin is still young. When we arrive now in the Premier League, in the FA Cup, in the Champions League, if something happens with the injuries we don't have enough. We are evaluating if there's a chance to take one. I know Holger, he's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he's a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him.”