Manchester City: Guardiola denies interest in Bayern Munich star
07 January at 10:15
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has denied having any interest in Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber. Having already hinted that he will bring in defensive reinforcements this month, the Catalan tactician told reporters that the 27-year-old German is not one of his targets.
Speaking after his side demolished West Ham United 5-0 in last night’s third round FA Cup tie at the London Stadium, Guardiola was asked if he needed cover for Belgian Vincent Kompany to which he replied; “We have to speak with the club about what is the situation, because hopefully Vincent can help us, but Vincent in the last two years he was like this [with injuries].”
He continued; “We have Nico [Otamendi], John [Stones] and [Aleksandar] Kolarov, and Kola is a full-back, and of course we have Tosin [Adarabioyo], and Tosin is still young. When we arrive now in the Premier League, in the FA Cup, in the Champions League, if something happens with the injuries we don't have enough. We are evaluating if there's a chance to take one. I know Holger, he's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he's a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him.”
