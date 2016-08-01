Yaya Toure will be able to take his pick of top European sides this summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained that Ivorian midfielderwill be able to take his pick of top European sides this summer. The Mirror quotes the Catalan tactician who has yet to sit down and discuss the future with the 33-year-old whose current deal at The Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season.

Since returning to the starting XI, Toure has been sensational and his current manager has declared that; “He can play for big, big clubs. He can play wherever he wants. He has a big personality and this season, he is helping me by playing top, top football.”

“He will play football until he decides because he loves playing. He enjoys playing and loves playing games. When that happens, he will decide. The focus now needs to be on winning games and competitions. We will talk about everything else at the end of the season.”