Manchester City, here is Aguero's price-tag: Inter and Real Madrid are interested
20 March at 23:05Sergio Aguero's future is in doubt as there have been a lot of talk concerning his future with Manchester City over the last few months. According to the Manchester Evening News, It seems like Pep Guardiola's club have already established a price-tag that they would be comfortable with (for Aguero) :60 million euros.
Many clubs are interested in Aguero including Inter Milan and Real Madrid as both of these clubs have their eyes wide open on this front. Aguero has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for City so far this season as he has been pretty good all season long.
INTER MILAN ALSO AFTER SEMEDO - According to O Jogo, Nelson Semedo of Benfica is high on Inter's wish-list as he is now viewed as being their top target ahead of Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko (who has picked up a severe injury).
Suning have made it clear that they want to improve their squad this coming summer as they should be active on multiple fronts.
