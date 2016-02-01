Having already secured his services last summer, Manchester City officially welcomed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to The Etihad Stadium today.



Bureaucratic problems prevented the 19-year-old from being at coach Pep Guardiola’s disposal for last weekend’s defeat at Everton but the youngster could be in line to make his eagerly awaited debut in this Saturday’s Premier League blockbuster against Tottenham Hotspur.



The player has chosen shirt number 33 and was officially welcomed by director of football Txiki Begiristain this morning.