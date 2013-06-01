Anthony Rudiger to The Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City are preparing a bold move to try to bring AS Roma defenderto The Etihad Stadium this summer. The Mirror reports that boss Pep Guardiola has identified the 24-year-old German international as a primary target as he looks to strengthen his back-line ahead of the new campaign.

The journal states that the Premier League side have been scouting the player for several months now and could meet with his representatives as early as next week. Rudiger has blossomed into one of the most versatile defenders in Europe since his arrival in the Italian capital and with Chelsea also expected to make a summer move, City want to steal a march on their rivals.



Guardiola knows Rudiger well from when he was coach at Bayern Munich, the German international was then at Stuttgart before making an £8 million move to the Eternal City. The Catalan tactician has also earmarked the player to be a long term partner for England centre-half John Stones although Rudiger is also able to slot in at right-back.