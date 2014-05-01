Paolo Dybala.

According to reports in the Sunday Mirror, Manchester City has emerged as the surprise front-runner in the race to land Juventus striker

The journal claims that the Italian champions would rather he go to a Premier League club than Real Madrid, who are believed to be the other main contender to land his signature. It’s also now believed that the 23-year-old’s representatives have been in negotiations with Juve officials who have decided that if the right offer is tabled, then they will be prepared to let him leave in the summer.



Dybala, whose current contract expires in 2020, has a £38.3 million release clause and the Citizens are reportedly ready to offer £21.3 million plus a player, to try to bring him to The Etihad. Recent reports in Italy however, claim that Dybala’s agent is due in Turin shortly to discuss the idea of a new deal at his current employers.