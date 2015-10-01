Manchester City in shock move for former Red Devil defender
17 August at 10:00Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his eyes firmly fixed on a former Manchester United defender. According to The Daily Star, the Spanish tactician is close to securing a deal with West Bromwich Albion for Northern Irish international Jonny Evans.
The journal claims that Guardiola has reservations about the fitness of Belgian international Vincent Kompany and is looking to bring in reinforcements before the August 31 deadline. With Frenchman Eliaquim Mangala being told that he’s surplus to requirements at The Etihad, Pep has headed to the Black Country to try to find his man.
The Baggies have already turned down the advances of Leicester City for the 29-year-old but boss Tony Pulis is aware that an offer of around £25M, which is what City are reportedly ready to table, would be an amount too good to turn down.
Evans has been impressive since making the switch from Old Trafford and is now considered one of the Premier League’s best central defenders.
Go to comments