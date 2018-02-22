Manchester City keep tabs on Inter defender, Barcelona target
27 April at 19:35Inter Milan started this season off with a bang but haven't been as good of late. They are currently 1 point off 4th placed Lazio as their objective is to qualify for the UEFA Champions league. Other than Mauro Icardi, Milan Skriniar has also been amazing for the nerazzurri as he has attracted the interest of numerous clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY ARE STILL INTERESTED IN HIM - Pep Guardiola's club have been interested in him for some time now as they tried to get him in this past January transfer window but the nerazzuri turned down the offer. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), many clubs still have their eyes on him as Inter will surely be receiving many offers for Milan Skriniar from big European teams come summer time. Other than City, Barcelona also have their eyes on him...
Inter Milan will be taking on Juventus tomorrow in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge game for both clubs. You can follow the game with us tomorrow on our webpage.
