Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to give up the chase for Brazilian wing-back Alex Sandro. The 26-year-old has been a priority target for the Catalan tactician despite Juventus issuing a hands-off plea to wannabee suitors.





This morning’s Tuttosport however, claims that the Premier League side will try to tempt the Bianconeri to part with one of their big stars by tabling a €50M bid for the former Porto man who arrived in Turin in 2015 for just €25M.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when Juve CEO Beppe Marotta sanctioned a bid of this amount but his confidence has been rewarded by some superb performances over the past two seasons. With The Old Lady on the verge of reaching their second Champions League Final in three years (The lead Monaco 2-0 after last week’s first-led semi-final in Monte Carlo) Alex Sandro’s importance to his current employers cannot be underestimated; his versatility a vital cog in coach Massimo Allegri’s plans.