Luis Gaya. The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Valencia, is believed to be boss Pep Guardiola’s only real target in the current window.

According to reports in Spain , Manchester City are preparing a last-minute offer for Spanish Under-21 defenderThe 21-year-old, who currently plays for Valencia, is believed to be boss Pep Guardiola’s only real target in the current window.

Despite these reports however, the Premier League club have denied any interest in bringing in any new players with Guardiola himself declaring that; “We said no. We have enough players. Good players. The window is important for the club, players. Every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three players at home. While this happens why should we buy, if players leave, maybe. I’m happy.”



Gaya has reportedly been a long-term target for City as the Catalan tactician looks to find a successor to Alexsander Kolarov and Gael Clichy but it seems that any deal before tonight’s 11pm deadline is highly unlikely.