According to reports in Don Balon , Barcelona left-backis ready to quit the club in the summer over a row on who will become the club’s new coach. The portal understands that the 28-year-old Spanish international is not keen on the appointment of Juan Carlos Unzue (current assistant coach) as the new man at the helm and if this happens, he will instigate a move away from the Camp Nou.

His proposed destination should he depart will be the Premier League with reports suggesting that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already made contact with the Blaugrana to discuss the latest situation. He’s a player Pep knows well after their time together in Catalonia and with the club’s former boss ready to revamp his City side in the summer, it’s understood that an offer of around €35M will be put on the table with Alba receiving a considerable pay-rise at the same time.