Manchester City name Aguero price-tag amid Real Madrid links
20 December at 17:45Sergio Aguero wants to leave Manchester City as he is not on good terms with Pep Guardiola. The news that could change the shape of the winter transfer window has been given by Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito (via Don Balon).
According to reports in Spain Aguero is open to leave Manchester City because of his bad relationship with Guardiola and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation. Aguero’s price-tag is believed to have been set in the region of € 70 million, a price-tag that Real Madrid could easily match either in January or in the summer.
The Merengues, however, are reportedly not 100% sure to sign El Kun due to his recent physical issues. In addition to that Aguero can’t play in Champions League with any other club until the end of the season and that makes his January arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu much more complicated.
Despite that Real Madrid are now aware of Aguero’s price-tag. If they are to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema at the end of the season, the Merengues know how much would it cost them to sign the Argentinean to replace the Frenchman.
