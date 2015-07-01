Dele Alli. The journal understands that bosses at The Etihad have sanctioned an £89 million move for the 20-year-old as coach Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his team ahead of next season.

This morning’s Sunday Express claims that Manchester City will launch a world record bid in the summer for Spurs and England midfielder. The journal understands that bosses at The Etihad have sanctioned an £89 million move for the 20-year-old as coach Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his team ahead of next season.

The Catalan tactician has made it clear that he intends to off-load some of his ageing players at the end of the current campaign to replace them with some of Europe’s top young talent. Should the move go ahead, then it will eclipse the deal that brought Paul Pogba to neighbours Manchester United last summer but the Citizens could have a fight on their hands.



Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on the current PFA Young Player of the Year and his current club are also considering breaking their strict wage structure to make Alli the highest paid player at White Hart Lane.