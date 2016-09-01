Middle East based City Football Group owns soccer teams as far away as New York and Australia. Their most famous property, of course, is Manchester City. With resources across the globe, CFG has a unique advantage other clubs do not.The latest example comes as a Paraguayan starlet, who just signed with the Premier League-leading Manchester City, is set to go on loan to New York City FC (another CFG club). By having multiple clubs within it’s control, CFG has the unique ability to send their most promising youngsters to a team that can give them playing time…AND allow them to completely control their development, unlike traditional loans to other organizations.Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)