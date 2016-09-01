Aymeric Laporte. The 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in Spain with Athletic Bilbao, has been a long-term target for the Citizens with Guardiola seeing him as the perfect partner for young Englishman John Stones.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror , Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will look to strengthen his defence in the summer by making a move for French international centre-half. The 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in Spain with Athletic Bilbao, has been a long-term target for the Citizens with Guardiola seeing him as the perfect partner for young Englishman John Stones.

Laporte signed a new four-year deal for the Basque last summer after City had a £39 million bid rejected. This latest contract also contains a £55 million buy-out clause which the Premier League side are now prepared to pay to bring the player to The Etihad. Guardiola will also be encouraged by recent claims by Laporte that he will look to leave his current employers at the end of the season.



Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk is also on Pep’s radar but after the Saints slapped a £50 million transfer fee on the Dutchman, it’s believed the Catalan tactician prefers to invest in the young Frenchman.