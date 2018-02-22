Manchester City star Raheem Sterling's future appears to be in doubt
31 March at 07:09Manchester City are struggling to keep hold of Raheem Sterling amidst interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain.
The 23-year-old England internationals current contract at the Etihad Stadium runs till 2020 but manager Pep Guardiola is aware that his club could face a tough task to keep the player.
"Maybe other clubs are interested – anything can happen – but he knows how important he is to us," said Guardiola.
"For contracts I'm not the guy, it's Txiki (Begiristain, City's director of football). No doubt it's important, the deals of the agents and the circumstances."
Sterling has been in career best form this season and has played a crucial role in the successes which City have enjoyed so far this season.
If there is one player that is likely to be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad which will travel to the world cup, it will be sterling. He has been arguably one of the best English players during recent times.
