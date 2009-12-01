Manchester City star striker ‘wants Real Madrid move’
27 February at 11:43Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is said to be willing to leave his club at the end of the season. According to a report of The Sun, the Argentinian striker is determined to leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer as he knows the return of Gabriel Jesus would make him return to the Citizens’ bench and he does not want to spend more time out of his side’s starting XI.
Aguero scored a stunning brace in Manchester City’s 5-3 win over Monaco in Champions League last week but he knows the starter spot up front belongs to the Brazilian starlet who joined the Etihad this past January.
Manchester City, however, are not willing to sell their star for less than € 70 million and Pep Guardiola has recently confirmed that he believes Aguero has a future at the club saying that he does not want the Atletico Madrid star to leave the blues side of Manchester anytime in the future.
According to the British tabloid, however, Aguero is willing to swap Manchester City with Real Madrid in the summer.
