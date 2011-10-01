Manchester City summer transfer budget revealed
17 March at 18:26Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen the Citizens’ squad for the 2017/18 campaign as the Citizens are out of almost every competition this season apart from the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side will be facing Arsenal in the semi-finals but one potential trophy would not be enough to justify an investment of over € 200 million last summer.
Today’s edition of The Mirror claims that the Spaniard will have almost the same budget available, probably a bit more, possibly somewhere in the region of € 230 million (£ 200 million). This fixed budget could be further improved though the sales of some players who have no long term future at the club.
Vincent Kompany is one of those players thought to be on is way out of the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and Serie A giants Napoli have been linked with a summer swoop for the Belgium International. Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy are also tipped to be leaving the blue side of Manchester although they won’t be brining in any cash as their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign and the same goes for Yaya Toure.
