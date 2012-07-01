Man City take 14th record straight Premier League after derby win against Man Utd

Pep Guardiola's winning machine keeps on winning taking their 14th straigh win when they defeated cross city rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.



Manchester United Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku has a dreadful afternoon after his individual defensive errors caused Man City's both goals. For the first goal his poor header served as a perfect assist for David Silva towards the end of the first half but Marcus Rashford scored minuted later to level both teams at 1-1 over the interval.



However, Lukaku made another mistake on a Manchester City set piece allowing Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi to smash home what became the winning goal despite José Mourinho bringing on both Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well as Juan Mata but either player failed to have a decisive impact on the game.



Pep Guardiola's side are now 11 points clear top of the Premier League table after 16 matches, after having won 15 and drawn only 1, giving them an almost perfect record point tally of 46 out of 48 points won.

