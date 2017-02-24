Hector Bellerin. Boss Pep Guardiola is determined to bring new blood into his ageing back-line in the summer and the 21-year-old Frenchman, and former Barca player, is believed to be one of his primary targets.

According to Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo , Manchester City will rival Barcelona to try to sign Arsenal defender. Boss Pep Guardiola is determined to bring new blood into his ageing back-line in the summer and the 21-year-old Frenchman, and former Barca player, is believed to be one of his primary targets.

The youngster signed a new six-and-a-half year with the Gunners last November who will not give the player up without a fight but with money no issue for the big clubs, it seems the North London side could be fighting a losing battle.



At least four of Guardiola’s current back-line (Sagna, Kolarov, Zabaleta and Clichy) are all over 30 and the Catalan tactician, who has young England centre-half John Stones in his squad, is looking to bring in players to compliment the former Everton youngster.



Bellerin was nurtured at Barcelona’s famed Masia academy and club officials hope that this will give them the advantage over the Premier League side if it comes down to a straight shoot-out.