Kingsley Coman. The 20-year-old is coming towards the end of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from parent club Juventus but the German giants are believed to be unlikely to take him on a full-time basis.

According to The Mirror , Manchester City are lining up an audacious summer raid on French winger. The 20-year-old is coming towards the end of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from parent club Juventus but the German giants are believed to be unlikely to take him on a full-time basis.

Manchester City have been scouting the youngster all season and his former coach at Bayern is keen to re-unite at The Etihad to add to him already growing list of supremely talented players such as Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.



The journal also reports that Guardiola will be given a £200 million transfer kitty to try to return the club to the top of English football and to push them towards the holy grail of the Champions League. Coman has not had the same impact this season in Bavaria under new boss Carlo Ancelotti who is thought to be willing to let the player leave at the end of the current campaign.