Manchester City to compete with Barcelona for top Arsenal defender next summer
27 January at 21:23Manchester City boss Pepe Guardiola has made Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin his summer priority target as the Citizens are desperate to bring to the Etihad Stadium some reinforcements for their defensive department especially on the flanks as every Manchester City defender is failing to live up to expectations in the current campaign.
According to several reports in England, including those of The Times and Metro Guardiola has identified the talented Spanish right-back as the perfect reinforcement for the summer transfer window. Guardiola’s shortlist for defence reinforcement also includes Bayern Munich’s Juan Bernat, Valencia’s Jose Gaya and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk as additions in defence, while Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a priority to strengthen Manchester City’s attacking department.
Bellerin, 21, is also believed to be a transfer target of Barcelona. The Spaniard has recently signed a contract extension with Arsenal and his current deal with the Gunners is set to expire in 2023 but that won’t discourage either Man City or Barcelona from making official offers for the Spanish defender.
