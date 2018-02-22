No team has ever progressed to the next round following a 0-4 home defeat in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.



Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 12 Champions League games at the Etihad stadium (W9 D3), winning each of their last four, their longest run on home soil in the competition.



Manchester City have never failed to score in their last 12 Champions League games, also their longest run in the competition.



Basel have won their last two away games in the Champions League (2-0 v CSKA Moscow & Benfica). However, they have lost their two games on the road in the knockout stages of the competition by a combined score of 11-0.



This is Manchester City’s seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the Last 16 only once though; it was in 2015/16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).