Manchester derby preview: Can City win the title against United?

The fate of the English Premier League title could be decided on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium when Manchester City host their closest title challengers Manchester United.



With the Citizens currently 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League charts with seven games yet to be played, a win at the Eithad for Pep Guardiola's men would hand them the title that they so much deserve to win this season. This game comes after their most humbling defeat of the season, which came on Wednesday when Liverpool picked up a 3-0 win over them at Anfield in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.



As far as United go, their last game was a 2-0 win over Swansea last week and the Red Devils would certainly be rocked by Pep Guardiola's claims about how Mino Raiola had offered Paul Pogba to City this past January. The last time both United and City met, the Blue side of Manchester had picked up a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.



And Mourinho's men will be without Sergio Romero, who injured his knee during the last international break. And while Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind are back competing for places, Daley Blind will be out as he continues to recover from an ankle problem.



As far as City are concerned, Sergio Aguero is a major concern because of a knee injury, whereas Benjamin Mendy is still sidelined because of the ACL injury he suffered at the beginning of the season.



Predicted Lineups



Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Kompany, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Jesus, Sterling.



Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Lindelof, Young, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)