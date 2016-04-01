In what could prove to be one of the biggest games of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Etihad, as they look to end Manchester City’s unbeaten run at the top of the table.

Before City’s recent 4-0 win over Swansea in mid-week, Pep Guardiola’s men had ousted Manchester United in the Manchester derby to increase their lead at the top of the table to 11 points. The win over the Swans though, helped City break the 14-game long most consecutive wins record that Arsenal set during their Invincibles season back in 2004. The game on Saturday evening against Spurs at the Etihad will prove to be an acid test for a side that is running away with the title, as they look to face the last top-six side that they haven’t already faced this season.

Tottenham have recovered their momentum in their recent games, after they had gone winless in four league outings and had slipped to seventh. The last two wins over Stoke and Brighton at Wembley have helped the men from North London climb back to fourth in the table, as many as 18 points behind their Saturday’s rivals and four points behind third placed Chelsea.

The Citizens don’t have any fresh injury concerns from the Swansea game and the trio of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy remain sidelined.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Pochettino’s men too have no new injuries and suspensions. Davinson Sanchez remains suspended because of the red-card he received against West Brom some weeks ago, while both Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld continue nursing their injuries.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Sane

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Kaustubh Pandey