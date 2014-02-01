Manchester City, William Carvalho is inches away as he is viewed as Touré' alternative
02 April at 23:00Willian Carvalho seems to be inches away from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. According to the Daily Star, it seems like if Carvalho and City are close to reaching a verbal agreement that would see him transfer to Manchester come summer time. Carvolho's agent is Pere Guardiola who is Pep's brother, which will certainly help speed up the negotiations between the involved parties. Carvalho might join City as a Touré replacement even if it is also possible that he might stay with City as his future remains in doubt.
Manchester City will likely have a very heated summer as it is said that Guardiola wants to be active on the market. Manchester City are currently fourth in the EPL standings as they are holding on to the final Uefa Champions league qualification spot. Mourinho's Manchester United are not far behind (5 points behind with a game in hand) as Guardiola's club will have to watch out. City's next game will be against Conte's Chelsea as this should be a crucial game for both clubs.
