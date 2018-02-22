In fact, Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Pep Guardiola, manager of Man City, is very keen on signing the Italian-Brazilian this summer. However, they will face tough competition from their city rivals, Manchester United, as the Red Devils will be looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

Jorginho has been a key part in Sarri's revolutionary Napoli, deployed as the regista in a 4-3-3 formation. Given the quality showed over the years, especially in big games, there is no surprise that clubs are lining up to sign the player.

Manchester City are said to be willing to invest €50m in Jorginho, however, it remains unclear what De Laurentiis (Napoli president) wants for his midfield jewel. It will certainly be interesting to see the outcome of this transfer saga.